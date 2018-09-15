हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hotel Pamposh

Massive blaze at Srinagar hotel doused, probe ordered

Hotel Pamposh is located in the heart of the Srinagar city.

Image Credit: ANI
SRINAGAR: A massive fire which erupted at a popular hotel here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday was doused after hours of fire-fighting.

However, there was no loss of life or injury to anyone, the police said.

The fire broke out at Hotel Pamposh near Regal Chowk in the heart of the city ere, a police official said.

He said the fire started in the attic of the six-storey building located on the Residency Road and spread fast to other areas.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and police, and fire and emergency services were pressed into service to douse the flames, the official said.

The building houses offices of several news channels.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that a probe has been initiated to ascertain what caused the blaze.

