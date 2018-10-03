हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Massive terror hideout busted by Indian Army, police

The Indian Army in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir police unearthed a massive terror hideout in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday.

Massive terror hideout busted by Indian Army, police

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir police unearthed a massive terror hideout in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from Kastigarh in Doda district, said police.

 

 

The recoveries included two AK rifles, 355 rounds, and three magazines, one UBGL (underbarrel grenade launchers), four Chinese grenades and as many UBGL grenades, a defence spokesperson said.

Acting on a tip-off, a search operation was conducted in Kuddhar area of Bhagwah block and recovered arms, ammunition and explosive material, a defence spokesperson said.

With agency inputs

Indian ArmyTerror hideoutJammu and Kashmir Police

