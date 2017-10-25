Matrix of terror funding of Hurriyat leaders has been exposed: Arun Jaitley

DELHI: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that an intelligence system has been formed over the last three years, which has dried the funding sources​of Hurriyat leaders and exposed the matrix of their terror funding.

"In last three years an intelligence network has been formed following which, for the first time, the Hurriyat was exposed before the Kashmiri people. Their funding sources were exposed. Their funding sources dried up which led to decrease in the incidents of stone pelting and protest," he said in an exclusive to ANI.

He further said that the police and security agencies are more vigilant in Jammu and Kashmir, causing the terrorists to rush off their feet.

In July, at least seven separatist leaders, six from Srinagar and one from New Delhi, were arrested by the NIA.

The NIA visited Srinagar in May to probe the funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir, and questioned several separatist leaders on the issue of raising, collecting and transferring funds via the Hawala route and other channels to carry out and abate violence in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the government on October 23 said it would start talks on J&K with all parties, including separatists, and appointed former intelligence chief Dineshwar Sharma as its pointsman for the state.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the move was to carry forward the "the conviction and consistency" in the government`s Kashmir policy.

"We have decided that a sustained dialogue process should begin in Jammu and Kashmir. As a representative of the government of India Sharma will initiate a sustained interaction and dialogue to understand legitimate aspirations of people in J&K. He will meet elected representatives, political parties, different organisations and individuals he wants to," he had said, as per IANS.

The measure is significant because the BJP government at the Centre had constantly maintained a tough line on opening peace talks with separatists in Kashmir, particularly after the 2016 unrest that left over 100 civilians dead.

The move comes at a time when some separatist leaders, including close aides of Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq - are jailed on charges of receiving cash from Pakistan for subversive activities in the valley.

(With Agency inputs)