Medium danger avalanche warning for some areas in Jammu and Kashmir
PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:33
Chandigarh: A medium danger warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone slopes of Jammu and Kashmir above 2,500 metres.
Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) said a "medium danger" warning is in place for avalanche-prone slopes above 2,500 metres in Kupwara, Ganderbal and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
It said the warning is valid for the next 24 hours, starting at 5 PM today, and advised people not venture into avalanche-prone areas.
The SASE said a fresh spell of snow was witnessed until this morning in Gulmarg (10 cm) and Drass (38 cm) in J&K.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:33
