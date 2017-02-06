close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Medium danger avalanche warning for some areas in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:33

Chandigarh: A medium danger warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone slopes of Jammu and Kashmir above 2,500 metres.

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) said a "medium danger" warning is in place for avalanche-prone slopes above 2,500 metres in Kupwara, Ganderbal and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

It said the warning is valid for the next 24 hours, starting at 5 PM today, and advised people not venture into avalanche-prone areas.

The SASE said a fresh spell of snow was witnessed until this morning in Gulmarg (10 cm) and Drass (38 cm) in J&K.  

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:33

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.