Medium danger avalanche warning for some areas in J&K, Himachal Pradesh
Chandigarh: A medium danger avalanche warning was again issued today for some avalanche-prone slopes of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued the warning that would be valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm.
A SASE advisory here said that a "medium danger" warning is in place for avalanche prone slopes in Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Budgam, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Medium danger avalanche warning for the same period has also been issued for avalanche prone slopes in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Kangra, Sirmour, Shimla and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh.
"People are advised not to move in avalanche prone areas and further they are also advised to keep clearing the snow deposition from rooftop of their houses/bunkers to avoid damages," it said.
The SASE also said that very light to light snowfall is likely to occur until tomorrow at some places in Jammu and Kashmir.
Among other places which had received fresh snowfall until this morning included Gulmarg (31 cm) and Drass (30 cm) in J&K.
