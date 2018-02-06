Mehbooba Mufti calls for resumption of Indo-Pak peace process

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday batted strongly for the resumption of a 'peace and reconciliation process' between India and Pakistan.

Opposition National Conference (NC) supported the Mehbooba Mufti government's stance while calling for a strict implementation of the 2003 ceasefire agreed between the two countries.

Ravinder Raina, a legislator of the BJP, which shares power with the PDP in the state, had earlier pressed for a resolution to condemn the continuous Pakistani shelling.

The issue of unabated ceasefire violations by Pakistan also led to a 10-minute adjournment during the Zero Hour.

When the House met again, the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri made a statement supporting a dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad to restore everlasting peace in the region.

"This issue was raised in this house before as well. Our stand is that peace and reconciliation is the only way, dialogue is the only way," Veeri said, PTI reported.

However, BJP MLA Raina, who demanded a resolution to condemn Pakistan for ceasefire violations, later told reporters that the neighbouring country had targeted an Army post after the Army thwarted its attempt to push terrorists in the state.

"We want the terrorist training camps in Pakistan be bombarded by Indian Air Force. Pakistan is a terror country and it cannot understand the language of diplomacy and democracy," he said.

A young Army Captain and three jawans were killed and at least four people injured on Sunday in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Forty-two-year-old Havildar Roshan Lal, a resident of Samba district, 27-year-old Riflemen Ramavatar of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Subham Singh (23) of J&K's Kathua district were also killed.

(With PTI inputs)