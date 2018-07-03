हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti dismisses speculation about possible PDP-Cong tie-up in Jammu and Kashmir, calls it 'fake news'

The Congress too had on Sunday ruled out any alliance with the PDP for "now or in the future".

Srinagar: Amid speculation of a possible tie-up between People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday termed it as 'fake news', dismissing all media reports.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said, "Amused at media speculations about a possible PDP-INC alliance to form the government in J&K. Conjecture also includes an impending meeting between Sonia ji & I. This is utter fabrication & yet another unfortunate example of #FakeNews!"

Mehbooba's government came under fire after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out the three-year-old ruling coalition with PDP and called for Governor's rule in the state, forcing her to resign as the chief minister.

On Monday, top Congress leaders met in Delhi to discuss the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was held at former prime minister Manmohan Singh's residence at 11:30 am. United Progressive Alliance chief Sonia Gandhi had in the past formed a committee on Kashmir under the chairmanship of Singh.

Senior party leaders Dr Karan Singh, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni were also a part of this committee. Reports had earlier suggested about possible talks regarding an alliance with PDP also likely at the meeting.

The Congress too had on Sunday ruled out any alliance with the PDP for "now or in the future". Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has already ruled out any alliance with the PDP for government formation. 

"There is no question, for now, or in the future, of forging an alliance with the PDP," Azad had said while denying having met any PDP leader.

The political circles in the Kashmir Valley were set abuzz after former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti arrived in Delhi on Friday night.

The PDP has 28 seats and the Congress has 12 in the 87-member state Assembly. A simple majority of 44 seats is required to form the government and some PDP members have been trying to seek the support of the CPI(M) and independent members.

