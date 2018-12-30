Mehbooba Mufti threatens J&K Governor, police after meeting terrorist's family

JAMMU: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday met a terrorist's sister and her husband, days after they were allegedly beaten up by the police in Pulwama district.

After meeting the family members of the terrorist, the PDP chief said, ''It's an unfortunate incident that a terrorist’s sister has been assaulted by the police.''

The PDP chief also issued a warning to the J&K Governor and the state's police and asked them to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

''If the J&K Governor (Satya Pal Malik) has a fight with terrorists, why should their sisters be involved? I warn the Governor and the J&K Police. If they do it again it’ll be bad for them,'' Mehbooba said.

Mehbooba said that she won’t allow bloodshed in the Kashmir Valley.

In a series of tweets, Mufti lashed out at the police and asked the state's Governor to take necessary action.

“Questions harassment of militant families while travelling to the interiors in Pulwama, a day after the encounter. Won’t allow bloodshed and making South Kashmir a battleground,” Mufti tweeted.

“Visited Patipora Pulwama where Rubina (whose brother happens to be a militant) was along with her husband and brother beat mercilessly in police custody. The severe nature of her injuries has left her bedridden,” she informed.

She also urged the Jammu and Kashmir Governor to take action against the culprits.

“Urge the @jandkgovernor to initiate action and prevent such incidents in the future. If harassment of families of militants isn’t stopped, it will have consequences leading to further alienation in the valley,” she said.

According to media reports, Rubina, her husband and brother were brutally beaten up by station house officer (SHO).

Her visit is being viewed by many as yet another attempt by the PDP chief to strengthen her base ahead of assembly elections in the state.

She is trying to send out a larger message to these families that somebody is there to hear them out, they say.

The state is expected to vote for a new government by May next year. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir is under President's Rule.

Governor’s Rule was imposed when the BJP withdrew its 25 legislators from its coalition with the PDP, reducing the latter to a minority.

Due to the special status enjoyed of J&K, Article 356 cannot be invoked to impose President’s Rule.

As per section 92 of J&K constitution, the state is placed under Governor’s rule for the first six months and it can be followed up with President’s rule after that, thus extending the Centre’s rule.

In November, Governor Satyapal Malik had abruptly dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People’s Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.