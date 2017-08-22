close
Militant killed in Kashmir gunfight

A militant was killed in an ongoing operation by security forces in north Kashmir`s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 19:08
Militant killed in Kashmir gunfight
Representational pic

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an ongoing operation by security forces in north Kashmir`s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

"One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation against terrorists in the forest area of Handwara (tehsil)," a Defence Ministry source said.

Troops of the counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles and the special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police had earlier in the day surrounded the area following information about the presence of militants.

The militants opened fire at the security forces, triggering a gunfight.

