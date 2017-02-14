Militant killed, six people injured in encounter in north Kashmir's Bandipora district
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 09:34
Pic courtsey: ANI
Srinagar: One militant was killed and six people were injured on Tuesday during an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir`s Bandipora district, police said.
The militant was killed in the encounter in Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of the district.
The injured comprised two soldiers, three police personnel, and one civilian.
They have been rushed to a hospital, a police official said.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area of the district this morning.
He said while the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.
The operation was on when last reports came in.
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 08:27
