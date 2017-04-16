Militants open fire on security forces in Shopian
Srinagar: Militants on Sunday opened fire on security forces who were out to nab them in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
After the firing, the militants managed to give security forces a slip taking advantage of mob violence, a police spokesman said.
A civilian was hit by a bullet in the incident, though it was not known whether he was injured in firing by militants or the security forces.
Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants in Heff village of Shopian, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces, the spokesman said.
The militants fired upon the security forces and later escaped taking advantage of the mob which had assembled there, he said.
Later, it was learnt that one person has received a bullet injury in his shoulder and was admitted to Pulwama district hospital, the spokesman said.
His condition is stated to be stable, he said, adding the police are investigating the matter.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India takes strong action against Pakistan on 'Kulbhusan Yadav' issue
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
- IPL 2017, Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – As it happened...