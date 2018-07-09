हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bandipora

Militants slit woman's throat in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

The militants reportedly barged into the house of Abdul Majid Dar, associated with PDP and attacked her wife by slitting her throat.

Victims's relatives mourning the death: ANI

Srinagar: Militants in Jammu and Kashmir`s Bandipora district have killed a woman by slitting her throat, police said on Monday.

Police said the militants barged into the house of Abdul Majid Dar, associated with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Shahgund village of Hajin area on Sunday night. 

The militants attacked Dar`s wife Shakeela Begum, and slit her throat. Later, she succumbed in the hospital, police said.

