Militants target Army convoy in KashmiraMilitants attack Army convoy in south Kashmir's Anantnag, shots fired

A group of militants attacked an Army convoy in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 13:04
Srinagar: A group of militants attacked an Army convoy in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday.

There was, however, no casualty in the incident.

The militants fired some shots at the army vehicles in Bijbehara area and fled from the spot, a police official said.

Security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was on, the official said. 

