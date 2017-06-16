close
Mobile internet services blocked in Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy deployment of police and CRPF personnel has been made in Srinagar and other sensitive places to prevent post-Friday prayer protests called by the separatists.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 12:16

Srinagar: The authorities on Friday again blocked high speed mobile internet facility in the Kashmir Valley following heightened tensions after a youth`s death in firing by security forces.

The internet speed on fixed landline broadband connections was also reduced.

There was tension after a youth, Naseer Ahmed injured in the firing on Thursday in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Naseer was hit by a bullet in the chest at Rangreth on the city outskirts when a stone pelting mob clashed with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troopers.

He was shifted to super specialty Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) but succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities said blocking the internet has become necessary to prevent uploading of inflammable pictures and posts on social media sites by anti-social elements.

Heavy deployment of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has been made in Srinagar and other sensitive places to prevent post-Friday prayer protests called by the separatists.

TAGS

Mobile internetJammu and KashmirSrinagar

