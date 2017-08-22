Money laundering case: Delhi court dismisses bail of separatist Shabir Shah

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested in connection with the money laundering case, according to ANI.

Shabir, who heads the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, was arrested from his Sanatnagar residence in July. He was later handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 25 for further investigation.

In his bail application, Shabir's counsel MS Khan said the ED has mislead the court and concealed the fact that there was no conviction of the accused, Muhammad Aslam Wani, for the offences relating to waging of war, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and more.

Khan also stated that Shabir had been under continuous house arrest since 2011 and not allowed to attend the prayers in mosque and to even visit relatives and friends even in the case of death of near and dear ones.

He further added that Shabir was suffering from various ailments and needed proper treatment. The counsel claimed that the allegations levelled against his client were motivated.

"The allegations levelled against him are motivated and based on falsehood and the purpose of getting the accused on remand was only to create evidence against the accused," the bail plea stated.

Shabir said he will abide by any condition imposed by the court while granting him bail.

He was arrested from Srinagar on July 25 on charges of money laundering in a case dating back to 2005 where the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested hawala dealer Wani.