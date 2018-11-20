हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nagrota army camp attack case: NIA files chargesheet against Masood Azhar's brother, 13 others

Maulana Abdul Rouf Asgar is also the deputy chief of Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM. 

Nagrota army camp attack case: NIA files chargesheet against Masood Azhar&#039;s brother, 13 others

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad founder Maulana Masood Azhar and 13 others in connection with the attack on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota in November 2016.

Maulana Abdul Rouf Asgar who was booked by the NIA is also the deputy chief of Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM. 

An NIA spokesperson said that the chargesheet was filed under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code (substitute of IPC in Jammu and Kashmir), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Foreigners Act against the accused.

"Investigation conducted by the NIA revealed that four local Kashmiri JeM members, namely Mohd. Ashiq Baba alias Mohd. Ashaq, Syed Munir-Ul-Hassan Qadri, Tariq Ahmad Dar and Ashraf Hamid Khandey (all arrested by NIA) had facilitated a group of three heavily armed Pakistani terrorists and transported them from International Border in Samba-Kathua sector to Hotel Jagdamba in Jammu and subsequently to Nagrota in their vehicles for the attack on the November 28, 2016 on Officers' Mess Complex, 166 Medium Regiment of Indian Army in Nagrota Cantonment (near Jammu)," the spokesman said.

The three Pakistani JeM terrorists - Khalid alias Abu Hissam, Numan and Aadil, who were highly trained and equipped with AK-47 rifles and explosives - carried out the attack in which seven Army personnel were killed and three were injured. 

All the three terrorists were also killed by the security forces in the ensuing operation.
 
The NIA said the probe showed that Maulana Abdul Rouf Asgar, the deputy chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad and brother of Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar, was the mastermind of the Nagrota attack.

"He worked out the plan of Fidayeen (suicide) attack and provided training to above three Pakistani JeM terrorists. He also directed Mufti Asgar (launch commander of JeM in Kashmir region) to provide training, funds, equipment and mobile and other logistics to local JeM member Mohd. Ashiq Baba.

Mohd Ashiq Baba had visited Pakistan many times and met JeM terrorists Waseem (Operational commander of JeM), Abu Talha alias Doctor (deputy commander in Jammu region) and Qari Zarar (launch commander of JeM for Jammu region).

He was taken for a meeting with Mufti Asgar at Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. On reaching there he was received by Abdullah alias Al Hijama and Tariq Mir, both JeM terrorists who are close associates of Mufti Asgar.

"During meeting with the top leadership of JeM commanders Mufti Asgar chalked out a detailed plan including the modus operandi to be adopted for infiltration of JeM terrorists and he asked Ashiq to activate local JeM network in Jammu and Kashmir for Jihadi cause. Ashiq Baba was given training at Manshera in Pakistan and handed over money for arranging logistics along with a GPS enabled Huawei mobile phone for communication with JeM leaders in Pakistan," the spokesman said.

The NIA has collected evidence on the basis of disclosure of the accused, detailed social media analysis, digital evidence through requests under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty and analysis of data extracted from the seized digital devices. 

