National Conference, Congress stage protest outside Jammu and Kashmir assembly

Opposition National Conference (NC) and the Congress on Saturday protested outside the state assembly against "innocent killings" in Kashmir.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 12:48

Srinagar: Opposition National Conference (NC) and the Congress on Saturday protested outside the state assembly against "innocent killings" in Kashmir.

The protesting legislators carried placards saying "stop innocent killings", "stop state terrorism".

The state government has convened a special session on Saturday to discuss the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation which needs a constitutional amendment by the legislature so that the new tax regime is adopted in the state.

Meanwhile, groups of traders, manufacturers and other businessmen staged a sit-in in the city`s Lal Chowk area against the GST.

Jammu and KashmirSrinagarNational Confrenceinnocent killingsGoods and Services Tax (GST)Lal chowk

