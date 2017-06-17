National Conference, Congress stage protest outside Jammu and Kashmir assembly

Srinagar: Opposition National Conference (NC) and the Congress on Saturday protested outside the state assembly against "innocent killings" in Kashmir.

The protesting legislators carried placards saying "stop innocent killings", "stop state terrorism".

The state government has convened a special session on Saturday to discuss the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation which needs a constitutional amendment by the legislature so that the new tax regime is adopted in the state.

Meanwhile, groups of traders, manufacturers and other businessmen staged a sit-in in the city`s Lal Chowk area against the GST.