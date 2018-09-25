हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Conference

NC spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu quits party, to contest civic polls from Srinagar

Mattu said that he would contest the municipal polls from Srinagar to serve the people.

NC spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu quits party, to contest civic polls from Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In a big blow to the National Conference (NC), its spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday resigned from the party over its decision to boycott the upcoming local body and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Confirming the move, Mattu said that he would contest the municipal polls from Srinagar to serve the people.
 
"Based on my humble disagreement with the party's decision to boycott the upcoming ULB and Panchayat Polls, I have just sent my resignation from the party to the JKNC General Secretary," Mattu tweeted on Twitter.

Mattu also alleged that leaving the grassroots democratic institutions "open to misrepresentation" would inflict serious harm on the state, and wreak havoc with the social fabric and cultural legacy.

"I will announce my candidature for the ULB elections from Srinagar on Wednesday Insha Allah and I remain committed to serving my people and helping the city I grew up in, meet the challenges it's faced with. I won't be addressing the media or taking any questions today," he added.

Mattu began his stint with politics with the Peoples Conference, led by Sajad Lone, when the latter abandoned separatist politics to join mainstream in 2009. 

Mattu later parted ways with Lone's party in 2013 and joined the National Conference. 

The NC has accepted Mattu's resignation from the basic membership of the party.

"J&K National Conference is pleased to accept the resignation of Junaid Azim Mattu from the basic membership of party," the party said on its Twitter handle. 

(With Agency inputs)

