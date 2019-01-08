Nearly 300 terrorists active in J&K, being helped by locals: Home Ministry

Around 300 terrorists are active in Jammu and Kashmir and are being helped by some locals, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement in Lok Sabha. Minister of Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir in his reply said that the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and effective response is given by the security forces to counter terrorist activities.

As per the MHA data, from 2014 till 2018 there have been 1213 incidents involving terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. In these incidents, 183 civilians lost their lives and 738 terrorists were neutralised. During the said period, six incidents involving terrorists were reported from other parts of the country in which 11 civilians lost their lives and 7 terrorists were neutralised.

"The government regularly reviews the security situations. In order to combat activities of terrorists, several steps have been taken including strengthing operational grid, enhancing coordination amongst security agencies effective retaliation of terror acts" Ahir said.

The government has also implemented a number of measures to mainstream the youth including providing employment opportunities, sports and cultural activities and youth exchange programme 80,068 crore has been provided under the PM development package.

The number of ceasefire violation cases in Jammu and Kashmir reported during last year was maximum in the last three years. In 2018, where ceasefire violation reported at Line of Control (LoC) was 1454, at International Border it was 508. In 2017, ceasefire violation at LoC was 860 and at International Border was 111. In 2016 ceasefire violation at LoC was 228 and at IB 221.

The number of infiltration attempts from across the border in the state of Jammu and Kashmir during 2017 and 2018 are 419 and 302 respectively.