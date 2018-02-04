Nights continue to be cold in Jammu and Kashmir, Kargil coldest at minus 15.5 degrees

SRINAGAR: Cold wave condition continued in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as clear overnight sky pushed minimum temperatures further down but helped maximum temperatures get warmer.

"Due to expected clear sky during the next 24 hours, the minimum temperatures are likely to drop further in J&K," an official at the MET Department said.

The official said days have started getting warmer due to fair weather.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was minus 3.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the maximum on Saturday was 16.2.

Similarly, against 6.1 as the minimum in Jammu on Sunday, Saturday`s maximum was 22 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature was minus 5.8 and minus 9 degree Celsius in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, respectively.

Leh town recorded minus 12.4 while Kargil was the coldest town at minus 15.5 degrees Celsius in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Katra town in the Jammu region recorded 7.4, Batote 2.5, Banihal 1.2, Bhaderwah 0.7 and Udhampur 1.9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures.

