No Islamic State terrorist active in Jammu and Kashmir, says Centre

NEW DELHI: No Islamic State-Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) terrorists are active in Jammu and Kashmir anymore, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

“Appropriate action has been taken under the law against the anti-social elements who hoist the Islamic State and Pakistan flag in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Minister of State, Home Affairs, Hansraj Ahir, told the Rajya Sabha.

He added that under the law, eight cases have been registered in 2015, 31 cases in 2016 and five cases in 2017.

In a major achievement, Indian security forces gunned down four ISJK terrorists, including the chief of the banned outfit, in the Khiram area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on June 22.

One of the militants killed was identified as Dawood Ahmed Sofi, who headed the ISIS affiliate ISJK and is believed to be involved in several cases of murder and stone pelting, said police.

The other three, also believed to be with the ISJK, were identified as Aadil Rehman Bhat, Mohammad Ashraf Itoo and Majid Manzoor Dar, said Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Swayam Prakash Pani, who was supervising the operations.