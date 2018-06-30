हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

No sudden escalation of operations in J&K, Army to go by standard rules of engagement: Gen Rawat

Gen Rawat said that there will be no escalation of operations in the Valley and the Army will go by its standard rules of engagement. 

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of Army launching an 'all-out war' against terrorist outfits after the imposition of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, General Bipin Rawat has suggested that there will be no sudden escalation of operations in the Valley and the armed forces will go by the 'standard rules of engagement'.

Army Chief said these after interacting with a group of students from Jammu and Kashmnir.

Gen Rawat also urged the students from J&K to join the armed forces and serve the nation.

The group of 25 students, comprising 20 boys and five girls, and accompanied by five teachers from Jammu and Kashmir, has been on a National Integration Tour sponsored by the government. 

During his interaction with the students, Gen Rawat shared his experiences with them and motivated them to work hard and contribute actively to the nation-building process. 

He also exhorted them to join the armed forces and serve the cause of the nation.

He told the students that the peace and normalcy they see outside the Kashmir Valley during their tour can also be in Kashmir if the unrest and militancy goes. He said just like there are no Army bunkers in Delhi streets, there would be no need to have Army bunkers and check posts in the Valley if the normalcy returns.

National Integration Tours are educational and motivational tours for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Northeastern states, designed to provide an insight into the rich heritage of the country as well as various developmental and industry initiatives that are underway. 

This initiative will expose them to various career options and enable them to interact with renowned personalities.

Later, speaking to reporters, Gen Rawat said that the Army was operating with "people-friendly" attitude in the Kashmir Valley and was only going after the "terrorists who create violence and disturbance".

He said there was "nothing" like stepping up operations in the Valley after imposition of the Governor's Rule there as Army goes by its standard rules of engagement. 

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's Rule on June 20 after BJP withdrew support from the PDP-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

On Wednesday, Rawat had dismissed a UNHRC report as "motivated" that accused the Indian state of violating human rights in Jammu and Kashmir while dealing with unrest. 

(With IANS inputs)

