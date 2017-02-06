No traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway for fourth consecutive day
PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 11:20
Jammu: No traffic was allowed on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway on Monday for the fourth consecutive day, authorities said.
The highway remained closed due to multiple landslides in the Ramban sector and snowfall in Bannihal, a traffic official said.
Landslide and snow clearance operations are in full swing as the weather has improved, the official added.
More than 1,500 vehicles are stranded on the highway.
Authorities have made arrangements for supply of kerosene oil and rations to the drivers of trucks carrying supplies to the valley.
Airfare between Jammu and Srinagar has increased to an all time high due to the blockade of the highway.
Various airlines are charging Rs 10,000-16,000 for the 25 minute journey between the two cities.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 11:20
