Normal life hit due to separatists' strike in Kashmir
Srinagar: Normal life was on Sunday affected in the Kashmir Valley due to a strike called by separatists to protest the killing of a 23-year-old man allegedly in firing by BSF jawans in Batamaloo area of the city.
Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut. Public transport was off the roads, but private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in many areas.
Business at the weekly flea market was also hit as vendors chose not to put up their stalls.
Similar reports of strike being observed in other district headquarters were coming in, the officials said.
The separatists, including the chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference - Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq - and JKLF chief Yasin Malik had called for a shutdown to protest the killing of Sajjad Ahmed, a resident of Chandoosa area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Ahmad was killed when Border Security Force jawans opened fire opened fire on a group of people hurling stones at them at Reka chowk in Batamaloo area.
A police spokesman said while there were no restrictions in place anywhere in Srinagar, security forces were deployed in strength in Batamaloo and other sensitive areas of the city to maintain law and order.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India takes strong action against Pakistan on 'Kulbhusan Yadav' issue
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
- IPL 2017, Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – As it happened...