Omar Abdullah tweets video of youth tied to Army jeep after CRPF jawans' clips go viral; Twitterati slam him for 'double standards'

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has tweeted a video showing a youth tied to the front of a moving Army jeep as a shield against stone pelters.

The Army has said it is verifying the content of the video.

Abdullah posted: "This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!"

The former J&K CM also called for an inquiry.

"A warning can be heard (in the video) saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry and follow up NOW."

Here's the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! pic.twitter.com/qj1rnCVazn — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

Defence Ministry spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, in a statement said: "The contents of the video are being verified and investigated."

With Internet services restored in Kashmir Valley on Thursday night after Sunday's deadly violence that led to the death of eight civilians in firing by security forces, many such videos emerged on social media sites on Friday.

Albeit the video has evoked some angry responses yet a large number of Twitter users defended the Army's action and said it helped to avoid the stone pelting.

Read some tweets here:

@abdullah_omar Why didn't u condemned kashmiri youth slapping and kicking crpf men? This shows ur double standards — Sumeet Singh (@sumeetsingh1813) April 14, 2017

@abdullah_omar Jus try to understand d frustration of our armed forces if they have to resort to such desperate measures, Kashmiris have drawn them 2 this! — Ravijot Singh (@NationalistRavi) April 14, 2017

@abdullah_omar Your family is the reason for misrule in Kashmir.. Shameful — Shaishav Modh (@ModhShaishav) April 14, 2017

@abdullah_omar Can you please have a look at the video where indian security people were being beaten by stone pellets that went viral lately Mr. Former CM — Joginder S. Thakur (@Joginder_Thakur) April 14, 2017

@abdullah_omar Someone is doing right with stone pelters, We support @adgpi @crpfindia in every aspect to deal sternly with misguided youths of Kashmir — Natwarlal (@Prashantgv) April 14, 2017

@abdullah_omar You didn't wanted urgent enquiry & follow up for our CRPF jawans when they were being slapped & kicked, but you want this for separatists? — Mitesh Jain (@MK7786) April 14, 2017

Abdullah's tweet came after a video surfaced showing the CRPF jawans being heckled by some persons in Kashmir.

In the video, a CRPF man on polling duty is seen being heckled by protesters in Chadoora area of Budgam district on polling day on April 9.

The incident had caused a furore, especially in the social media.