Omar Abdullah tweets video of youth tied to Army jeep after CRPF jawans' clips go viral; Twitterati slam him for 'double standards'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 00:02
Omar Abdullah tweets video of youth tied to Army jeep after CRPF jawans&#039; clips go viral; Twitterati slam him for &#039;double standards&#039;

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has tweeted a video showing a youth tied to the front of a moving Army jeep as a shield against stone pelters.

The Army has said it is verifying the content of the video.

Abdullah posted: "This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!"

The former J&K CM also called for an inquiry.

"A warning can be heard (in the video) saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry and follow up NOW."

Defence Ministry spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, in a statement said: "The contents of the video are being verified and investigated."

With Internet services restored in Kashmir Valley on Thursday night after Sunday's deadly violence that led to the death of eight civilians in firing by security forces, many such videos emerged on social media sites on Friday.

Albeit the video has evoked some angry responses yet a large number of Twitter users defended the Army's action and said it helped to avoid the stone pelting.

Read some tweets here:

Abdullah's tweet came after a video surfaced showing the CRPF jawans being heckled by some persons in Kashmir.

In the video, a CRPF man on polling duty is seen being heckled by protesters in Chadoora area of Budgam district on polling day on April 9.

 

The incident had caused a furore, especially in the social media.

First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 18:20

