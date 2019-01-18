हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kupwara

One arrested with grenade in Kupwara, day after 3 cops injured in explosion

A day after three policemen were injured in a grenade explosion in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Police held an individual carrying a grenade in Kupwara district on Friday.

Representational image

SRINAGAR: A day after three policemen were injured in a grenade explosion in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Police held an individual carrying a grenade in Kupwara district on Friday.

The Kupwara Police intercepted Mohd Aslam Beig at a naka checkpoint. One grenade and other incriminating materials were recovered from him, said the police.

A case has been registered.

Three policemen were injured in a grenade explosion near Zero Bridge in Srinagar's Rajbagh here on Thursday. According to authorities militants hurled the grenade at a police party passing by the area.

The injured comprised an Assistant Sub-Inspector and two constables.

