Lashkar-e-Toiba

One LeT, two Hizbul terrorists killed; soldier martyred in separate encounters in J&K

Three terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in J&K.

File photo of terrorist encounter in J&K

SRINAGAR: Three hardcore terrorists and a soldier were killed in two separate gunfights in Anantnag and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Qazigund area of Anantnag district after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, an army official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists hiding in the area opened fire at the security forces, he said.

''Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Asif Malik was killed in Anantnag and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Sheeraz Ahmad Bhat and Irfan Ahmad Dar were killed in Budgam earlier today,'' the army official said.

Security forces personnel Happy Singh of 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) lost his life in action during the encounter, he added.

