One militant, 3 soldiers killed in encounter in north Kashmir's Bandipora district

Srinagar: One militant was killed on Tuesday during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir`s Bandipora district, police said.

Three soldiers were martyred in the encounter that broke out at around 5:30 am in Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of the district.

Six other security personnel and a civilian also suffered injuries in the gun battle.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area of the district this morning.

He said while the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

Nine security personnel were injured in the exchange of firing with the militants out of which three later succumbed to injuries, an official said.

One militant, whose identity has not been ascertained yet, was also killed in the operation, he added.