Jammu and Kashmir

One terrorist killed, 2 Army men injured in an encounter in Kupwara in J&K

A joint search party challenged the movement of a group of infiltrators during pre-dawn hours on Monday resulting in a gunfight. 

SRINAGAR: One terrorist has been killed and two 2 Army personnel were injured during an encounter in Safawali Gal in Kupwara along the Line of Control. One AK-47 rifle has been recovered from the terrorist. The encounter is currently underway.

A joint search party of 10 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), 57 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 41 RR challenged the movement of a group of infiltrators during pre-dawn hours on Monday resulting in a gunfight. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKupwaraKupwara EncounterIndian ArmyTerroristInfiltration

