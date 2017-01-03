One terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, hunt on for another
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 08:45
Representational image
Srinagar: In a fierce gun battle, one terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.
The encounter reportedly took place when the forces were conducting a combing operation in the area.
One terrorist is still believed to be hiding in the area.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and combing operations are on.
Arms and ammunitions were recovered from the slain terrorist.
First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 08:45
