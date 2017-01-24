One terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Sunderbani
Jammu: The Indian Army detected the movement of terrorists along the Line of Control and foiled an infiltration attempt in Sunderbani sector in the wee hours on Tuesday.
The alert troops engaged the infiltrating terrorists with effective automatic fire while drawing heavy retaliatory fire.
One terrorist was eliminated in the operation whereas the remaining intruders fled towards Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
The body of the eliminated terrorist has been recovered with a weapon and ammunition. This action by the Army assumes significance in view of a large number of intelligence reports of likely terrorist attacks around 26 Jan 2017.
Pakistan continues in its nefarious designs of supporting and abetting infiltration across the LoC. The Army is keeping a strict and constant vigil across the LoC and is prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of Pakistan sponsored terrorists.
