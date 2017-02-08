One-way traffic allowed from Jammu to Srinagar
IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 11:16
Jammu: One-way vehicular movement was allowed on Wednesday on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, an official of the traffic department said.
"Traffic will be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar today (Wednesday)," the official said.
No movement of vehicles would be allowed on the highway in the opposite direction. This will also apply to the army and paramilitary forces convoys, he said.
The highway was on Tuesday morning restored for one-way traffic after remaining close for four days.
Snow in Bannihal and multiple landslides in Ramban sector had caused the road to close.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 11:16
