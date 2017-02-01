One-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway
Jammu: One-way traffic will be allowed on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday, officials here said.
"Vehicles will be allowed to move from Srinagar to Jammu only. No vehicle will be allowed to move on the highway in the opposite direction.
"This restriction will also apply to Army and paramilitary convoys moving on the highway," a Traffic Department official said.
After being restored for one-way traffic on Sunday following a five-day long closure, the highway has remained risky because of landslides in the Raman sector of the over 300-km-long road.
The highway is the lifeline of essential supplies to the landlocked Kashmir Valley as all the commodities are brought through this highway.
Meanwhile, the Met office has forecast partially cloudy but dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next two days till Friday.
