Only discussing the possibility for now: Congress on grand alliance in Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: The Congress is deliberating an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) with an eye on forming a government in Jammu and Kashmir.



"All parties thinking on the possibility of joining hands and forming a government in the state. For now, it is being deliberated upon just as a suggestion and not with a view to forming the government," Ghulam Nabi Azad said. The grand alliance is likely to be formed with a view on creating a popular government in the state.

J&K is currently under Governor's rule which cannot be extended after it completes its six-month period on December 19. The government led by Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti fell when its partner BJP pulled out of the ruling coalition on June 16.

There has been speculation that efforts were underway to prop up a government headed by Sajjad Lone's People Conference, which has only two MLAs, with the support of 25 MLAs of BJP. However, this combination would fall short of the required majority of 44 which is sought to be made by splitting the PDP which has been rocked by dissidence.

The plan envisages a coalition between PDP and Congress, which have been partners in a government between 2002 to 2007, backed from outside by the National Conference. The PDP has 28 MLAs, followed by NC with 15 and Congress with 12 which will make up for a clear majority.

The National Conference sources made it clear that they were not interested in joining a coalition government but would not be averse to giving outside support to a PDP-Congress coalition.

If such an arrangement comes about, Mehbooba Mufti is unlikely to be the chief minister but the government may be headed by a senior PDP leader.

Coming together of traditionally bitter rivals, the PDP and the NC, would mark a significant realignment of political forces in the state. The National Conference had offered its support to the PDP after the 2014 assembly polls but the latter ignored the offer and aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).