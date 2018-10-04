हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Overground module

Overground module of Hizbul Mujahideen busted in north Kashmir

The module was operating in Lolab area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Overground module of Hizbul Mujahideen busted in north Kashmir

KUPWARA: In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday busted an overground module of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to ANI, the module was operating in Lolab area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

After receiving specific intelligence inputs, the J&K Police detained two persons - Shakir Ahmad Wani and Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh - both residents of Tekipora in Lolab for questioning in this connection.

After sustained questioning, a pistol was recovered on their disclosure. 

During their interrogation, the two revealed that the module was engaged in providing logistical support to terrorists apart from luring more youth into the path of terrorism. 

An FIR has been registered and a formal investigation has been initiated in this regard.

The Army had on Tuesday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in Doda district in Jammu region. 

(With Agency inputs)

