Pak has emerged as an epicenter of terrorism: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Jammu: Condemning the Kulgam encounter, Union Minister in Prime Minister`s Office, Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Pakistan has emerged as an epicenter of terrorism.
Singh said sooner or later the same terrorism might also threaten to consume the soil from which it originates.
"There have been a series of evidences and it`s no longer a secret that the entire terrorism on the Indian soil, particularly in the state of Jammu and Kashmir is promoted and exported from Islamabad," he told the media.
Singh further stated that now the entire world is coming round to the Modi Government that Pakistan must contain the export of terrorism from its soil."The sooner it does the better it will be not only for Indian subcontinent but for Pakistan as well," he added.
As many as four terrorists, two army personnel and a civilian were killed in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir`s Kulgam this morning.
At least three army men also sustained injuries in the encounter.
