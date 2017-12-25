Pakistan sniper shot dead by Indian troops

Jammu: A Pakistani sniper was killed by Indian soldiers in cross-border firing in Jhangar Sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a day after an Army Major and three jawans were killed on the LoC in the state.

Army sources said the Pakistan personnel was killed around 11 a.m.

Indian and Pakistan troops also traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Sunday.

Pakistan Army used mortars, automatics and small firearms to target Indian positions on the LoC in the Shahpur area.

The four Indian Armymen, including the Major, were killed on Saturday after Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire on the LoC in Rajouri district.