Army camp attacked in J&K's Shopian; terrorist, 3 accomplices killed

Srinagar: Four people, including a terrorist, were killed in south Kashmir's Shopian district after a mobile vehicle check post was attacked on Sunday.

According to reports, a joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) near Pohan was attacked when the security forces signalled a car to stop in Shopian, but it did not.

The Army men were fired upon and they retaliated, in which a terrorist was killed, a senior army official said.

"A joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was fired upon by terrorists near Pahnoo village in Shopian district of south Kashmir at 8 pm today (Sunday),'' a Defence spokesman said in Srinagar.

A weapon and a pouch was also found near the dead terrorist's body.

"In retaliatory firing, a terrorist identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, resident of Jamnagri of Shopian, was killed and a weapon found with him,'' he added.

A senior J&K Police official said that when police were called, they found a car some distance away in which three youths were found dead.

He said it was being ascertained whether the three youths were associates of the slain terrorist or not.

However, the Srinagar-based Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said the three were over-ground workers (OGW) and accomplices of the slain militant.

"Three OGWs/accomplices in the car who were accompanying the terrorist were also found to be dead," he said.

All the three were locals and residents of Trenz, Pinjoora and Imam Sahib areas of Shopian.

The J&K Police has reached the spot and was carrying out legal formalities, he said.

Meanwhile, a massive cordon and search operation has also been launched in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Locals, however, claimed that the three slain persons were civilians without any militant connections.

