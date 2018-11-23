PDP doesn't have numbers to form government, we do: Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PDP doesn&#039;t have numbers to form government, we do: Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone

SRINAGAR: Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday challenged Mehboob Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go to court and prove their majority in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

“If they (PDP) are so aggrieved they can go to the court but they will not because they don't have the numbers,” said Lone.

“We staked the claim as we had the numbers. Had there been a floor test or had we been told to bring in the numbers, then that which is within the purview of the constitution would have happened,” he said.

“But we are happy that we got these dynastic parties together,” added Lone.

In a fast-paced development on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state Assembly after rivals PDP, National Conference came together with Congress to form a government. They claimed the support of 56 lawmakers in the 87-member state assembly. 

Same day, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone had also staked claim for government formation, claiming support of 45 members including 25 of the BJP and 18 other MLAs.

The Election Commission on Thursday said fresh elections in the state are likely to be held within the next six months. It did not rule out the possibility of holding polls before the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

"The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls must be held on the first occasion before May ... It could be held before parliament elections also," Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said.

He said as per the Supreme Court, the outer limit for holding fresh polls after dissolution of a house is six months, that is May, 2019.

At the same time, he made it clear that the Commission will decide on poll dates after "considering all aspects."

The state Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly on Wednesday evening, after People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form the government along with arch-rival Omar Abdullah's National Conference (NC) and the Congress. They claimed the support of 56 lawmakers in the 87-member state assembly. 

Shortly after, Peoples Conference also staked claims to form the government. Lone, who has two lawmakers, said he had the support of the BJP's 25 legislators and "more than 18" others. 

