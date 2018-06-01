हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah's house attacked with grenade in J&K's Tral, security forces on high alert

A rocket-propelled grenade was hurled at the house of a PDP legislator in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

SRINAGAR: A group of unidentified terrorists on Friday lobbed a grenade on the house of PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to ANI, the grenade exploded in the lawn. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. 

''Terrorists fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the house of a PDP legislator in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district but it exploded without causing any damage,'' the J&K police said.

The attack on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Mushtaq Ahmad Shah`s house in Tral town came two days after a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at National Conference leader Muhammad Ashraf Bhat`s house in the town.

However, this also did not injure anyone or cause any damage.

Meanwhile, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on a high alert following reports of large-scale infiltration of terrorists in the Kashmir Valley from across the Line of Control.

''There are reports of infiltration of over 20 terrorists into Kashmir from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) recently,'' the officials said.

Most of the terrorists are believed to be affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit headed by Maulana Masood Azhar,'' they said.

The security grid is apprehending a spike in terrorist attacks in the state, particularly in the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

The security forces have been asked to remain on a high alert and maintain vigil around sensitive security installations across the state.

The officials further stated that it is rare for such a large number of militants to infiltrate in one go and indicated the desperation of their handlers across the LoC to keep the Kashmir pot boiling.

