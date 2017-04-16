PDP worker killed, two injured by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
IANS | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 09:08
Srinagar: Militants have killed a ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker and injured two others in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
Police said militants barged into the house of Bashir Ahmad Dar, 45, in Rajpora area of Pulwama district late Saturday evening.
"Militants fired indiscriminately after barging into the house of Bashir Ahmad Dar in Rajpora.
"He succumbed to injuries while another person was injured in the incident.
"Militants had earlier fired at another person identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar near the local bus stand. Altaf sustained a bullet injury in his leg," police said.
Bashir Ahmad Dar and Altaf Ahmad were reportedly workers of the ruling PDP.
First Published: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 09:08
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India takes strong action against Pakistan on 'Kulbhusan Yadav' issue
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
- IPL 2017, Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – As it happened...