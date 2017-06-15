close
Policeman killed by terrorists outside his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam

A group of terrorists on Thursday open fired at a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 19:20
File photo

Bogund: A group of terrorists on Thursday open fired at a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The policeman identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar succumbed to his injuries after the attack that took place in Kulgam's Bogund area.

Dar was rushed to the Kulgam District Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The incident comes days after the Lashkar-e-Toiba issued a video where terrorists are requesting cops to join militant ranks.

KulgamJammu and KashmirBogundTerroristsJ&K policeKashmir PoliceLashkar-e-ToibaShabir Ahmad Dar

