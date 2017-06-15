Policeman killed by terrorists outside his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Bogund: A group of terrorists on Thursday open fired at a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The policeman identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar succumbed to his injuries after the attack that took place in Kulgam's Bogund area.

Dar was rushed to the Kulgam District Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The incident comes days after the Lashkar-e-Toiba issued a video where terrorists are requesting cops to join militant ranks.