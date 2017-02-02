close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Powerful IED detected on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 13:14

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday detected and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway, officials said.

Police said a patrol party of the security forces detected a powerful IED on the highway at Charsoo in south Kashmir`s Pulwama district.

"The IED planted by militants was successfully defused thereby averting a major tragedy on the busy highway", a police officer said.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 13:14

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.