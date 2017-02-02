Powerful IED detected on Srinagar-Jammu highway
Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 13:14
Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday detected and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway, officials said.
Police said a patrol party of the security forces detected a powerful IED on the highway at Charsoo in south Kashmir`s Pulwama district.
"The IED planted by militants was successfully defused thereby averting a major tragedy on the busy highway", a police officer said.
First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 13:14
