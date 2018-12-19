हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

President's rule imposed after Governor's rule expires in Jammu and Kashmir

The BJP decided to pull out of the coalition government owing to the former's soft posturing towards separatists and stone-pelters.

President&#039;s rule imposed after Governor&#039;s rule expires in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: As six months of Governor's rule expired on Wednesday, President's rule has been imposed in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba's government came under fire after BJP pulled out the three-year-old ruling coalition with PDP and called for Governor's rule in the state, forcing her to resign as the chief minister.

The BJP decided to pull out of the coalition government on June 19 owing to the former's soft posturing towards separatists and stone-pelters.

Mufti's party was also reportedly against the Centre's decision to revoke and not extend the temporary suspension of anti-terror operations during the holy month of Ramzan.

After the BJP pulled out of the coalition government, Governor's Rule was imposed in the state and the assembly was put under suspended animation.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPresident's ruleGovernor's rule

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close