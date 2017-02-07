Protected persons to lose security in case misuse of cops: J&K DGP

Jammu: Protected persons and officers in Jammu and Kashmir shall lose their security cover if the policemen guarding them are made to do menial chores and deprived of basic amenities.

"It shall be ensured that no police person deployed on guard and PSO duty etc is put to menial work by the concerned protectee and officer," J&K Director General of Police (DGP), S P Vaid said in a order.

"In case of deviation, the concerned police person shall face departmental action and facility of guard and PSO to protectee shall be withdrawn," DGP said.

Complaints have been made by different quarters that policemen on security duty for protection of political persons and officers are often used for household chores, including cooking.

The DGP has also directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) and Commandants to take up the matter of basic amenities for policemen on security duty with authorities and protected persons. If the protected persons fail to make such amenities available to them, withdrawal of guards shall be considered.

It has been reported that basic amenities like washrooms, toilets and proper accommodations are not made available by the borrowing agencies, departments, officers and protected persons to police guards, the order noted.

Police personnel deployed with statuary authorities and protected persons are put to menial and irrelevant assignments which is highly dubious and tells badly upon the proficiency of police persons concerned in particular and on the organisational fabric in general, it said.