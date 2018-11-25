हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Protesters pelt stones on vehicles of security forces after encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The incident took place hours after an encounter in Hipura Batagund village in Kapran area in which six terrorists were neutralised and one Army jawan died.

Protesters pelt stones on vehicles of security forces after encounter in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian

SHOPIAN: Protesters on Sunday pelted stones on vehicles of security forces in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place hours after an encounter in Hipura Batagund village in Kapran area in which six terrorists were neutralised and one Army jawan died. 

Weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the encounter site. J&K Police said the slain terrorists have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Abass Bhatt, Umar Majeed Ganaie, Mohd Waseem Wagay, Khalid Farooq Mali and one terrorist is learned to be a foreigner from Pakistan.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area around midnight following specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The operation ended on Sunday morning.

