Pulwama terror attack: Civilian succumbs to injuries

A civilian, who was injured yesterday in the unprovoked firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 09:37

Pulwama: A civilian, who was injured yesterday in the unprovoked firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The civilian, a resident of Arrubagh Pulwama in South Kashmir, was shot at by the terrorists on Saturday.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

He sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen.

Earlier this week, two civilians were killed after forces opened fire on protesters in Srinagar.

One civilian was killed on Thursday in Srinagar`s Rangreth area after Sashastra Sema Bal (SSB) personnel allegedly opened fire to disperse stone-pelters.

Another one lost his life on Friday during an encounter between security forces and militants in Arwani village in south Kashmir`s Bijbehara area.

Pulwama terror attackCivilianTerroristsprotesters in SrinagarSashastra Sema Bal

