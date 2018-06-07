हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh to visit J&K, to decide on 'suspension of operations' against terrorists

The Home Minister will also review the security and other preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, which begins from June 28.

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir`s Srinagar on Thursday for a two-day visit to the state.

The Home Minister will review the law and order situation with the state's Governor NN Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and senior officials of various state and Central departments, following which he will take a call on whether the present suspension of operations against the terrorists would be extended after the Eid festival to cover the annual Amarnath Yatra.

While the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government in the state wants the continuation of the Ramzan ceasefire beyond the Eid, top sources suggest the field commanders of the Army have argued that the cessation of hostilities from only one side is helping the militants to regroup and increase their numbers through recruitment of local boys.

Among other issues, the Home Minister will also deliberate upon the response of the separatist leaders to the Centre's offer of talks.

While the Home Minister has earlier maintained that the Centre is ready to talk to everyone including the separatists, BJP`s National General Secretary Ram Madhav had recently made an offer to the separatists to engage in a meaningful dialogue with the Centre.

The separatist leaders have been demanding clarity in the talks offer so that their engagement in the dialogue would yield concrete results. 

Meanwhile, the Muzaffarabad-based conglomerate of armed groups, the United Jehad Council (UJC), has strongly rejected any imminent possibility of the Kashmiri separatist leaders to engage with the government.

A statement issued by the UJC a few weeks back said that talks would only be held with the government only after it accepts Kashmir as a dispute.

In addition to his all-important security and political agenda, the Home Minister will also review the implementation of various Centrally-sponsored developmental programmes.

On the second day of his visit, the Singh will review the security along the international border in Jammu and also deliberate on the situation that has been arising because of the migration of border residents each time Pakistan violates the bilateral ceasefire on the border.

Jitendra Singh, MoS (PMO), and a team of senior Home Ministry officials will also accompany Rajnath Singh during the two-day visit.

(With IANS inputs)

