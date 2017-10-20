Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar to foil separatists' plan to stage stir

Srinagar: The authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in most parts of the old city here to foil the separatists' plan of staging protests against the braid- chopping incidents in Kashmir.

According to the Srinagar district magistrate, restrictions under section 144, CrPC were imposed within the police station limits of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M R Guj, Safakadal and partially in Kralkhud and Maisuma.

The restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

A police official said there was no major untoward incident reported from anywhere in the Valley during the day.

The separatist groups have called for peaceful protests against the braid-chopping incidents in the Valley, which have created a fear psychosis, especially among the women.

As the authorities foiled the separatists' plan today, the latter have called for a general strike tomorrow across the state against these attacks on women.