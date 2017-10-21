Restrictions imposed in Srinagar to prevent protest against braid-chopping

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city on Saturday to maintain law and order in the wake of a separatist-called protest shutdown against growing incidents of braid chopping.

"Restrictions have been imposed in Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud areas," the police said.

The separatist leaders have appealed to people to hand over suspected braid choppers to mosque committees and not to deal with them directly.

The separatists have blamed the police for its failure to nab the culprits.

Shops, public transport and educational institutions remained closed in most parts of Srinagar city.

Private transport, however, moved on uptown and city outskirts.

All exams scheduled for Saturday have been postponed by the University of Kashmir.

There have been over 120 reports of braid chopping in the Kashmir Valley in the last two months, with mobs beating up strangers, tourists and even Army men in plainclothes on suspicion of being braid choppers.